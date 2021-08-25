Indrans starrer 'Silent Witness' getting ready for release

Director Anil Kaarakkulam’s Silent Witness is ready for release. The movie, which comes with the tagline An eye to justice, has Indrans playing the lead.
Bini Sreejith is the producer. Aneesh R is the cinematographer.
Silent Witness is an investigation thriller. The investigation is happening in a village in Kerala.
Maala Parvathy, Sivaji Guruvayoor, Manju Pathrose and Anjali Nair include the cast.
Indrans has received great appreciation for the recent OTT release, #Home, in which he plays a family man.
Indrans has won the Kerala state film award for the best actor in 2018.