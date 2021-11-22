'Inside Edge' Season 3 trailer bowls over the audience!

The wait is soon going to be over as the makers of the series recently unveiled the trailer of the third season which consists of 10 power-packed episodes.

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Fans have been eagerly waiting for the third instalment of sports drama series 'Inside Edge' for the past two years.

The new season promises more surprises, more mystery and more entertainment, pumping up the drama manifold. It raises the stakes higher by taking into account the idea of legalising betting in the fictional landscape of Indian cricket while addressing the rot in the system and egos flying across the room.

The creator of the show, Karan Anshuman talks about taking the game a notch above this time, he says, "With 'Inside Edge', the intent has always been to level up from where we left last season and offer a narrative speckled with newer story arcs, characters and oddities that would intrigue the viewers. From Vikrant Bhaisahab's face off to the road ahead for Mumbai Mavericks to the big league of Indian cricket, the plot thickens this time, unravelling surprises and secrets you weren't ready for."

Sharing what the audience shall expect in the third season, Karan says, "In 'Inside Edge' Season 3, the rivalry deepens, not just on the field but off it as well. The entire team has put in their best efforts into making this season full of suspense and drama and I hope the excitement for the series only continues".

Director Kanishk Varma shared, "The love and appreciation 'Inside Edge' has received from its fans right from the first season has been overwhelming and our sole aim has been to match their excitement with this season."

Commenting on the premise and character design in the third season, Kanishk says, "We have integrated every character to the core of the narrative, so what transpires on screen connects immediately with the audience bringing them back to the compelling story that was left at a cliffhanger. Season 3 will bring forth new mysteries and new game plans both on and off field that will soon unravel."

Created by Karan Anshuman, directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, the new season of Amazon Original Series 'Inside Edge' will premiere on Prime Video from December 3, 2021.

