Inspect dilapidated leprosy home, orders Himachal High Court

A division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order on a petition by Neeraj Shashwat, who alleged that the patients have been kept in a decade-old building that has turned into shabby condition.

Shimla, Jan 7 (IANS) Acting tough, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the Shimla Deputy Commissioner to inspect the dilapidated leprosy home in the state capital and to ensure its repair within four weeks.

He said no building maintenance has been undertaken by the government. The patients have no toilets, no water facility and electric fittings are in dangerous condition. The building's windows and doors are broken.

He said the matter was taken up with the authorities but none of them has shown interest to improve its condition.

The court listed the matter for next hearing on March 7.

--IANS

