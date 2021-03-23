'Inspector Avinash' second schedule wrapped

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) The second schedule of the web-series "Inspector Avinash" has been wrapped up. The show's lead actress Urvashi Rautela posted the update for fans on Tuesday, with an Instagram picture that features her with lead actor Randeep Hooda.

"#InspectorAvinash 2nd schedule wrap!! Every single role brings with it an ignorance and an insecurity, and so you have to approach it with the same curiosity and humility," Urvashi captioned the image.