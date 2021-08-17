Inspiring story behind Keerthi's bikini pic and her new fitness routine

Keerthi has now posted bikini pics of her on Instagram and shared an inspiring story on how she became fit from being thin all her life.

Keerthi Pandian proved her talent with films like Thumba and Anbirkiniyal (Tamil remake of Helen ). Critics appreciated her for her earnest performance in these two films.

"If Keerthi fell into the sea, even though she doesn’t know how to swim she won’t drown and die, how?” - Because she’s a ‘Kuchi’, she will stay afloat and survive” This was a joke made on my appearance in school. I laughed along then to look “cool”, but it hit me real hard. It was few years into my teenage years, I still remember that day, I wanted to escape reality and cried myself to sleep for the first time.

Many years of similar accords followed in all places I went to with family, relatives, friends, new acquaintances, and finally, even in my career, I chose. Over the years I slowly came to terms with the fact that I was not/I am not “Faulty” in any way", wrote Keerthi on how she was body-shamed.

"It took a lot of me to decide and try (again) to gain weight. The fitness journey started off as a preparation for a role that I wanted to gain weight for. It made me realize nothing is impossible mentally or physically when we set our mind and heart to it fully. If you want something real bad, all forces around you will work as much as you to make it achievable. What seemed impossible to me, what seemed like a place I would never reach, I made it possible", she added.

Keerthi said that every 100 grams of increase in weight were a big win for her. "6 months of rigorous training and excessive eating. Waking up by 5AM to start my meals, most times I would have to take mini walking breaks WHILE eating so that I don’t puke. Every 100 grams I gained was a big win and even this change is a huge celebration for me!I did this for myself and not to satisfy people’s insecurities about themselves that they project on others.I love myself now just as much as I loved myself before and will love myself just as much in whatever shape, size or colour.

Honestly I was super skeptical about the shoot and photos but then, people will stare and talk anyway, might as well add some glam to it!", she concluded her post.

Keerthi's next is Kannagi in Tamil, she plays a pregnant woman in the film.