Intel to put unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave

According to a report in The Oregonian, the tech giant told workers that those who don't receive an exemption for religious or medical reasons will be on unpaid leave, beginning in April.

San Francisco, Dec 22 (IANS) Chip-maker Intel has reportedly notified employees that those who are unvaccinated will have to get the jab or submit an exemption by January 4, else they will be put on unpaid leave.

"It told employees that they had a January 4 deadline to be vaccinated or seek an exemption, citing a government mandate for federal contractors," the report mentioned late on Tuesday.

Intel will review employees' exemption requests until March 15.

Google has also told its employees that they will lose their salaries and eventually be fired if they fail to fully vaccinate themselves and follow Covid-19 rules as mandated by the US administration.

Google reportedly said that they will be placed on a 30-day administrative leave if they fail to get vaccinated or submit an exception by January 13.

"If they're still not in compliance after the 30 days, they could face unpaid leave for up to six months and then be terminated," according to an internal memo.

Most US employees will fall under their vaccine requirements, which stems from President Joe Biden's executive order.

The US administration has ordered companies with 100 or more workers to ensure their employees are fully vaccinated or regularly tested for Covid-19 by January 18.

Google has asked its more than 1,50,000 employees to upload their vaccination status to its internal systems.

As the Omicron variant threat looms, Google is also reconsidering its plans to ask full-time employees to return to offices by January 10.

