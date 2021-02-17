Interim stay order against Vishal's 'Chakra', will the film release on Feb 19?

The Madras HC has issued an interim stay order against Vishal's upcoming action thriller Chakra which is slated to release on February 19. Trident Arts' Ravindran moved the HC saying that the film's director originally narrated the script of Chakra to him and signed the contract. The producer says he owns the copyrights.

The Madras HC has issued an interim stay order for the release of the film and adjourned the case to Monday (February 22).

Earlier, the High Court assigned an arbitrator to amicably solve the financial dispute between Vishal and Ravindran.

Ravindran earlier also filed a plea after his movie Action with Vishal bombed at the box office and requested the Madras HC to get back his compensation money mentioned in the contract.

Now, the big question is, will Chakra hit the screens this Friday?