International Emmy Awards 2021: Complete winners list

As per Variety, David Tennant took the trophy for best actor for his work as a deceptively meek serial killer in ITV's 'Des'. Hayley Squires won for best actress for her role as a happily well-adjusted porn star in 'Adult Material'.Israeli drama 'Tehran', about a female Mossad agent who goes undercover in Iran, won the top drama series prize. Season 4 of 'Call My Agent', set among agents at a Paris talent rep firm, took the prize for comedy.The ITV rendition of 'Masked Singer' prevailed in the nonscripted entertainment category. Netflix's 'Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice' took the documentary award, marking the first International Emmy honour for a program from Thailand.Here is the complete list of International Emmy Award winners:ARTS PROGRAMMINGKubrick By KubrickTemps Noir / Telemark / Arte FranceFranceProducers: Martin Laurent, Jeremy Zelnik, Maciej Kubicki, Anna KepinskaDirector: Gregory MonroStanley Kubrick's mark on the legacy of cinema can never be measured. Through Michel Ciment, a film critic internationally known for being an expert on Stanley Kubrick, and our advisor for this film, we have access to a series of rare interviews that occurred during their 30 years of friendship.BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESSHayley Squires in Adult MaterialFifty Fathoms ProductionsUnited KingdomHayley Squires plays leading British pornstar Jolene Dollar in Lucy Kirkwood's new drama Adult Material. Juggling on-set glamour and motherhood at home, Jolene is a poster girl for the industry; respected, aspirational, happy. Through her eyes, we see a world that isn't driven by exploitation, but by opportunity for working-class women.SHORT-FORM SERIESINSiDELuminous BeastNew ZealandProducers: Peter Salmon, Liz DiFioreDirector: Peter SalmonWriters: Dan Musgrove, Shoshana McCallum, Thomas Sainsbury, Kura Forrester, Nic SampsonPrincipal Cast: Morgana O'Reilly, Josh Thomson, Sam SneddenReclusive tech expert, Rose, is in lockdown and hacking strangers' video calls - her only hit of human interaction. But when she reconnects with an old bully, Rose finds herself sharing a bubble with a ghost from her past. Rose must work out what is real and what is part of the pandemic.NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE US PRIMETIME PROGRAM21st Annual Latin Grammy AwardsUnivision Network / The Latin Recording AcademyUnited StatesExecutive Producers: Jose Tillan, Charlie Singer, Ignacio Meyer, Raj Kapoor, Ulises ChangProducer: Terry LickonaDirector: Marcelo GamaWriters: Cesar Munoz, Manuel Alvarez, Sandra Aragon, Sergio JablonPrincipal Cast : Ana Brenda Contreras, Victor Manuelle, Yalitza AparicioThe 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards aired on November 19 with the theme 'Music Makes Us Human.' It featured performances from around the world and was a celebration of musical excellence and the power of music, bringing us together through stories of hope, community, and a renewed sense of purpose.DOCUMENTARYHope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice2050 Productions / NetflixThailandExecutive Producer: Amanda FeldonProducer: Pailin WedelDirector: Pailin WedelWriters: Pailin Wedel, Nina IjasThis documentary follows a Thai scientist and his family as they decide to cryogenically freeze their cherished, dying toddler.NON-SCRIPTED ENTERTAINMENTThe Masked SingerBandicoot Scotland / ITVUnited KingdomExecutive Producers: Claire Horton, Derek McLean, Daniel NettletonProducer: Marc BassettDirector: Simon StaffurthWriters: Les Keen, Aiden SpackmanPrincipal Cast: Joel Dommett, Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan RossThe Masked Singer is a reality singing competition hosted by Joel Dommett and featuring Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross. 12 celebrities compete inside elaborate character costumes as viewers and the panel speculate on who could be behind the mask.TV MOVIE/MINI-SERIESAtlantic CrossingCinenord / Beta Film / PBS / SVT/ DR / Nevision / NRKNorwayExecutive Producers: Tone Ronning, Justus Riesenkampff, Friedemann Goez, Alexander Eik, Susanne Simpson, Anni Faurbye Fernandez, Sofia Helin, James Cabourne, Sofie Wanting HassingProducer: Silje Hopland EikDirector: Alexander EikWriters: Linda May Kallestein, Alexander EikPrincipal Cast: Sofia Helin, Kyle MacLachlan, Tobias Santelmann, Soren Pilmark, Harriet Sansom Harris, Lucy Russel, Daniel BettsA princess steals the heart of the President of the United States in an epic drama based on the relationship of Franklin D. Roosevelt and Norwegian Crown Princess Martha, who fights to save her country. Based on true events, a unique perspective on the tragic events of WWII.BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTORDavid Tennant in DesNew Pictures / ITVUnited KingdomAn outwardly meek Scottish civil servant, Dennis Nilsen is unexpectedly cooperative when he is arrested, freely admitting to killing '15 or 16' victims. He revels in the attention from both the police and the press, but both sides soon learn that trying to decipher a serial killer is a dangerous game.TELENOVELAThe Song of GloryChina Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd / Croton Cultural Media Co., Ltd / Croton Entertainment Co., Ltd / Shanghai Tencent Penguin Film / Culture Communication Co., Ltd / Jolly Orange StudioPR ChinaExecutive Producers: Xingchen Huang, Ni XueProducer: Ying WangDirector: Wei Chu LeeWriter: Mengzhang WuPrincipal Cast: Qin Li, Hao QinThe Song of Glory tells the story of the chivalrous woman Li Ge and the governor Liu Yikang who after many tribulations, get married, join hands to defend the country, and jointly create a prosperous and peaceful world.COMEDYCall My Agent! - Season 4Mon Voisin Productions / Mother Productions / France Television / NetflixFranceProducers: Dominique Besnehard, Michel Feller, Harold Valentin, Aurelien LargerDirectors: Marc Fitoussi, Antoine GarceauWriters: Fanny Herrero (Created by), Victor Reodenbach (Head Writer)At a top Paris talent firm, agents scramble to keep their star clients happy - and their business afloat - after an unexpected crisis.DRAMA SERIESTehranDonna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane ProductionsIsraelExecutive Producers: Dana Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson, Moshe Zonder, Eldad Koblenz, Dimitris MichalakisDirector: Daniel SyrkinWriters: Moshe Zonder, Omri ShenharPrincipal Cast: Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Menashe Noy, Liraz CharhiTehran tells the story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.'Insecure' star Yvonne Orji hosted the ceremony at Casa Cipriani. (ANI)