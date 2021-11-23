International Emmy Awards 2021: Complete winners list

As per Variety, David Tennant took the trophy for best actor for his work as a deceptively meek serial killer in ITV's 'Des'. Hayley Squires won for best actress for her role as a happily well-adjusted porn star in 'Adult Material'.
Israeli drama 'Tehran', about a female Mossad agent who goes undercover in Iran, won the top drama series prize. Season 4 of 'Call My Agent', set among agents at a Paris talent rep firm, took the prize for comedy.
The ITV rendition of 'Masked Singer' prevailed in the nonscripted entertainment category. Netflix's 'Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice' took the documentary award, marking the first International Emmy honour for a program from Thailand.
Here is the complete list of International Emmy Award winners:
ARTS PROGRAMMING
Kubrick By Kubrick
Temps Noir / Telemark / Arte France
France
Producers: Martin Laurent, Jeremy Zelnik, Maciej Kubicki, Anna Kepinska
Director: Gregory Monro
Stanley Kubrick's mark on the legacy of cinema can never be measured. Through Michel Ciment, a film critic internationally known for being an expert on Stanley Kubrick, and our advisor for this film, we have access to a series of rare interviews that occurred during their 30 years of friendship.
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS
Hayley Squires in Adult Material
Fifty Fathoms Productions
United Kingdom
Hayley Squires plays leading British pornstar Jolene Dollar in Lucy Kirkwood's new drama Adult Material. Juggling on-set glamour and motherhood at home, Jolene is a poster girl for the industry; respected, aspirational, happy. Through her eyes, we see a world that isn't driven by exploitation, but by opportunity for working-class women.
SHORT-FORM SERIES
INSiDE
Luminous Beast
New Zealand
Producers: Peter Salmon, Liz DiFiore
Director: Peter Salmon
Writers: Dan Musgrove, Shoshana McCallum, Thomas Sainsbury, Kura Forrester, Nic Sampson
Principal Cast: Morgana O'Reilly, Josh Thomson, Sam Snedden
Reclusive tech expert, Rose, is in lockdown and hacking strangers' video calls - her only hit of human interaction. But when she reconnects with an old bully, Rose finds herself sharing a bubble with a ghost from her past. Rose must work out what is real and what is part of the pandemic.
NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE US PRIMETIME PROGRAM
21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards
Univision Network / The Latin Recording Academy
United States
Executive Producers: Jose Tillan, Charlie Singer, Ignacio Meyer, Raj Kapoor, Ulises Chang
Producer: Terry Lickona
Director: Marcelo Gama
Writers: Cesar Munoz, Manuel Alvarez, Sandra Aragon, Sergio Jablon
Principal Cast : Ana Brenda Contreras, Victor Manuelle, Yalitza Aparicio
The 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards aired on November 19 with the theme 'Music Makes Us Human.' It featured performances from around the world and was a celebration of musical excellence and the power of music, bringing us together through stories of hope, community, and a renewed sense of purpose.
DOCUMENTARY
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
2050 Productions / Netflix
Thailand
Executive Producer: Amanda Feldon
Producer: Pailin Wedel
Director: Pailin Wedel
Writers: Pailin Wedel, Nina Ijas
This documentary follows a Thai scientist and his family as they decide to cryogenically freeze their cherished, dying toddler.
NON-SCRIPTED ENTERTAINMENT
The Masked Singer
Bandicoot Scotland / ITV
United Kingdom
Executive Producers: Claire Horton, Derek McLean, Daniel Nettleton
Producer: Marc Bassett
Director: Simon Staffurth
Writers: Les Keen, Aiden Spackman
Principal Cast: Joel Dommett, Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross
The Masked Singer is a reality singing competition hosted by Joel Dommett and featuring Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross. 12 celebrities compete inside elaborate character costumes as viewers and the panel speculate on who could be behind the mask.
TV MOVIE/MINI-SERIES
Atlantic Crossing
Cinenord / Beta Film / PBS / SVT/ DR / Nevision / NRK
Norway
Executive Producers: Tone Ronning, Justus Riesenkampff, Friedemann Goez, Alexander Eik, Susanne Simpson, Anni Faurbye Fernandez, Sofia Helin, James Cabourne, Sofie Wanting Hassing
Producer: Silje Hopland Eik
Director: Alexander Eik
Writers: Linda May Kallestein, Alexander Eik
Principal Cast: Sofia Helin, Kyle MacLachlan, Tobias Santelmann, Soren Pilmark, Harriet Sansom Harris, Lucy Russel, Daniel Betts
A princess steals the heart of the President of the United States in an epic drama based on the relationship of Franklin D. Roosevelt and Norwegian Crown Princess Martha, who fights to save her country. Based on true events, a unique perspective on the tragic events of WWII.
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR
David Tennant in Des
New Pictures / ITV
United Kingdom
An outwardly meek Scottish civil servant, Dennis Nilsen is unexpectedly cooperative when he is arrested, freely admitting to killing '15 or 16' victims. He revels in the attention from both the police and the press, but both sides soon learn that trying to decipher a serial killer is a dangerous game.
TELENOVELA
The Song of Glory
China Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd / Croton Cultural Media Co., Ltd / Croton Entertainment Co., Ltd / Shanghai Tencent Penguin Film / Culture Communication Co., Ltd / Jolly Orange Studio
PR China
Executive Producers: Xingchen Huang, Ni Xue
Producer: Ying Wang
Director: Wei Chu Lee
Writer: Mengzhang Wu
Principal Cast: Qin Li, Hao Qin
The Song of Glory tells the story of the chivalrous woman Li Ge and the governor Liu Yikang who after many tribulations, get married, join hands to defend the country, and jointly create a prosperous and peaceful world.
COMEDY
Call My Agent! - Season 4
Mon Voisin Productions / Mother Productions / France Television / Netflix
France
Producers: Dominique Besnehard, Michel Feller, Harold Valentin, Aurelien Larger
Directors: Marc Fitoussi, Antoine Garceau
Writers: Fanny Herrero (Created by), Victor Reodenbach (Head Writer)
At a top Paris talent firm, agents scramble to keep their star clients happy - and their business afloat - after an unexpected crisis.
DRAMA SERIES
Tehran
Donna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane Productions
Israel
Executive Producers: Dana Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson, Moshe Zonder, Eldad Koblenz, Dimitris Michalakis
Director: Daniel Syrkin
Writers: Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar
Principal Cast: Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Menashe Noy, Liraz Charhi
Tehran tells the story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.
'Insecure' star Yvonne Orji hosted the ceremony at Casa Cipriani. (ANI)