International Nurses Day 2021: Emilia Clarke lauds fundamental role nurses play in providing healthcare

The 34-year-old star hopped on to Instagram and posted a video message dedicated to all the nurses in the world.She said, "Hi everyone! I'd like to wish all nursing staff a very happy International Nurses Day. Over the last year, the dedication of the nursing staff has shown through. All of us across the world have seen first hand--the fundamental role play in keeping patients safe and providing vital care."She added, "Today, the Royal College of Nursing is marking Nurses Day by putting the spotlight on the incredible work nursing staff do. Both in the pandemic and ordinary times too."Clarke who is the ambassador for Royal College of Nursing, expressed pride in holding the position, and stated, "Seeing and hearing about the amazing work of nursing staff has done during the covid pandemic, and how you have gone above and beyond this last year -- I've never been proud to be your ambassador. Thank you for everything you do for your patients every single day, and I hope you have a wonderful International Nurses Day 2021."Along with the heartfelt video message, the 'Last Christmas' star noted in the caption, "I continue to be so proud to be @thercn ambassador! Nurses across the world continue to amaze us all in their unceasing care and love for their patients during this incredibly frightening time for us all."The 'Game Of Thrones' actor added, "In 2021, we seek to show how nursing will look into the future as well how the profession will transform the next stage of healthcare. Please join me today in celebrating all nurses everywhere for being our constant when everything around is anything but."Concluding the note, Clarke sent love to all the nurses and said, "All my love to all the Nurses across the globe every day but especially today!!#Nursesday2021 #alltheloveinalltheworld."International Nurses Day is observed annually around the world on May 12 to commemorate nurses and the nursing profession globally. The day also happens to be the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, an English nurse who was also a social reformer and a statistician. (ANI)