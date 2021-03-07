International Women's Day: Men have equal role in women empowerment, says Hema Malini

She congratulated the National Commission for women on selecting the theme of 'Men for women', and shared her thoughts about the men in her life.The 'Sholay' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a video, thanking the men in her life for always being there for her in various aspects of life.Explaining the significance of men, in the caption she wrote, "Men For Women #IWD2021. Men have an equally significant role in promoting women empowerment. They can play an important role in reclaiming responsibility at home, the community, and the workplace and become pillars of strength, support and motivation to women in their lives."Further expressing her thoughts regarding the theme 'Men for women', she added "National Commission for Women's 'Men for Women' initiative is a solidarity campaign to achieve equality by encouraging men to partake as agents of change and take action against negative stereotypes and behaviors. Women do their part in ensuring #genderequality everyday and #MenforWomen aims to make men an equal partner in this everyday movement!! Let's wholeheartedly support this initiative and actualise it in our actions and deeds! #MenforWomen #IWD2021 @ncwindia."In the video, Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' talks about how men and women both need the support of each other to grow in life. She starts by talking about her father, who always supported her mother and their family. She said her father was initially not happy with her Bharatanatyam training, but later supported her dancing till his last breath.Malini then talks about her brothers, who after their parents' deaths were always there for her and educated her on various topics like spirituality, general knowledge, and current affairs.In the end, she complimented her husband, Dharmendra, for always supporting her in fulfilling her dreams and how his subtle presence has added many new dimensions to her personality.She concluded the video by requesting everyone to also celebrate the men in their lives, on the occasion of International women's Day.Each year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world. (ANI)