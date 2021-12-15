Intriguing trailer of Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' unveiled

Hyderabad, Dec 15 (IANS) The theatrical trailer of Nani-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy' was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday.

Along with the power-packed performances by the actors, the trailer is precisely balanced with all the commercial ingredients.

In the trailer, Nani is introduced as an aspiring filmmaker, who has big goals but struggles to make his mark, with his unpolished skills. Along with Nani's role, actress Krithi Shetty is introduced in a youthful role.