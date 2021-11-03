Iran registers 10,363 new Covid-19 cases, 5,954,962 in total

The pandemic also claimed 147 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,26,763, said the update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Wednesday.

Tehran, Nov 4 (IANS) Iran's Health Ministry has reported 10,363 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,954,962.

A total of 5,547,349 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,789 remain in intensive care units, according to the Ministry.

By Wednesday, 53,310,456 Iranians have received their first doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 36,655,543 of them have taken two jabs, Xinhua news agency reported.

The report added that 35,834,817 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

