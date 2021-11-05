Iran registers 8,633 new Covid-19 cases

The pandemic also claimed 132 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 127,053, according to the update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Friday.

Tehran, Nov 6 (IANS) Iran's Health Ministry has reported 8,633 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,973,457.

A total of 5,574,246 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,732 remain in intensive care units, according to the Ministry.

By Friday, 54,764,071 Iranians have received their first doses of Covid-19 vaccine, 37,784,542 of which have taken two jabs, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 36,057,315 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

