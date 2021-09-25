Iran reports 15,294 daily Covid cases, tally over 5.5mn

The pandemic has so far claimed 118,792 lives in the country, after 284 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, said the update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tehran, Sep 25 (IANS) Iran's Health Ministry on Friday reported 15,294 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,508,885.

A total of 4,897,876 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 6,502 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Friday, 34,007,380 Iranians have received their first doses of Covid-19 vaccines, while 15,093,292 have taken two doses.

Iran reported its first case of Covid-19 in February 2020.

--IANS

int/pgh