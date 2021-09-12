Iran reports 16,654 new Covid-19 cases, 5,275,567 in total

According to a briefing published by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education on its official website, the pandemic has claimed 113,824 lives in the country so far, after 444 new deaths were registered in 24 hours, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Tehran, Sep 12 (IANS) The Iranian health ministry reported on Saturday 16,654 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,275,567.

A total of 4,538,419 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,347 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said on its official website.

By Saturday, 22,149,180 Iranians have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 11,777,896 have taken two doses.

Iran has been recently facing a surge of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

--IANS

int/rs