Iran reports 6,207 new Covid-19 cases, tally mounts to 1.36mn

The pandemic has so far claimed 57,294 lives in Iran, up by 69 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

Tehran, Jan 24 (IANS) Iran's health ministry reported 6,207 daily Covid-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total nationwide infections to 13,67,032.

Of the newly infected, 495 were hospitalised, said Lari.

A total of 11,58,475 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,106 remain in intensive care units, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the spokeswoman, 88,50,281 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Saturday.

Iran announced its first cases of Covid-19 on February 19 last year.

Iran and China have been offering mutual help in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

In mid-February 2020, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated three million masks to China. In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran.

On February 29, 2020, a Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

