Iran reports 6,608 fresh Covid-19 cases

The pandemic has so far claimed 57,651 lives in Iran, up by 91 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Xinhua reported.

Tehran, Jan 27 (IANS) Iran on Wednesday reported 6,608 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 1,392,314.

Of the newly infected, 695 were hospitalized, said Lari.

A total of 1,183,463 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,024 remain in intensive care units, she added.

According to the spokeswoman, 9,070,167 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Wednesday.

Iran announced its first cases of Covid-19 on February 19, 2020.

--IANS

int/