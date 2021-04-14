Iran's docu-film 'Holy Bread' to compete in Italy's Trento film fest

The documentary film backed by Iranian cinematographer Touraj Aslani, narrates the risky lives of Kurdish Kulbars, or workers who transport goods across the Iranian border to earn a living.

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Late Iranian filmmaker Rahim Zabihi's documentary film "Holy Bread" will be showcased in the main section of the 69th Trento International Film Festival. The festival will commence in the North Italian city of Trento on April 30.

These workers travel on foot carrying their load along rocky and steep mountainous paths that are often slippery due to snow or extremely hot. In the course of their journey, many of them suffer injuries, die in blizzards, or are shot at by the border police.

"Holy Bread" showcases the journey of a group of such workers, mostly men, who, driven by poverty, hunger, and despair, engage in the the risky activity. The film crew followed these workers for nine years to document the impact of living like a human pack mule.

The Trento International Film Festival will end on May 9. However, the online edition of the festival will continue till May 16.

