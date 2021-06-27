Iraq detects bird flu cases in Diyala province

Baghdad, June 27 (IANS) Bird flu cases were detected in a poultry farm in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, and necessary measures have been taken to curb the spread of the disease, a health official said.

The new cases were detected in the small poultry farm on June 24 in a village near the provincial capital Baquba, some 65 km northeast of Baghdad, Mahmoud Farhan al-Shammari, head of the veterinary hospital in Diyala, told Xinhua news agency on Saturday.