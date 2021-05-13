Irfan Pathan reacts to Kangana's jibe: My tweets are either for humanity or countrymen

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan on Thursday replied to an earlier jibe at him by Kangana Ranaut, saying his tweets are either for humanity or for his countrymen while the Bollywood actress' Twitter account has been dismissed for spreading hate.

It all began after Kangana, who has been posting stories on Instagram in support of Israel after getting suspended from Twitter, took a jibe at Irfan, who has been tweeting sympathy towards Palestine.