Irfan Siddiqui on his ode to Covid warriors with Javed Ali, Salim-Sulaiman

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Lyricist-screenwriter Irfan Siddiqui teamed up with composers Salim-Sulaiman for the new track "Jazaak Allah". He says the song, sung by Javed Ali, is a vote of thanks to all frontline workers who are working tirelessly as India battles the second wave of Covid-19.

"Jazaak Allah is an ode to all the Covid warriors who are working relentlessly and selflessly for humanity. It is a very special thing for me as it highlights the feelings of gratitude and kindness. I wanted to keep a little touch of Urdu in the lyrics and wanted people to connect with the essence of the song. I hope I've achieved it," he told IANS.