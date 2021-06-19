Irina Shayk spotted with Bradley Cooper in NYC amid Kanye West dating rumours

Washington [US], Jun 19 (ANI): Supermodel Irina Shayk was spotted with her ex-boyfriend and actor Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares four-year-old daughter Lea de Seine, after news broke that she is dating rapper Kanye West.



As per Fox News, the model and actor were seen spending time with their little girl in New York City on Thursday.

Cooper was dressed in a navy button-down shirt, khaki pants and sneakers, while she attempted to shield her face and wore a printed T-shirt, black pants and black sandals.

Shayk dated Cooper from 2015 to 2019, and they welcomed their only child in March 2017. She stayed relatively tight-lipped about their relationship after their split but gave a rare update on their bond in March.

The runway expert has previously spoken about how important a strong parenting relationship with Cooper is to her.

She called the 'A Star Is Born' actor "the most amazing dad" during an interview with Elle magazine in March 2021.

"I never understood the term co-parenting," Shayk said. "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

Shayk also admitted she prefers to keep her personal life private. "My past relationship, it's something that belongs to me, and it's private," she said. "It's just a piece of my inner self that I don't want to give away."

But the model seems to be moving on with her love life. She was spotted in the French region of Provence with Kanye in early June.

TMZ reported they were seen walking around on the property of a luxury boutique hotel with a group and by themselves. The pair was then snapped returning to the States on a private jet together.

The rapper just ended his seven-year marriage to Kim Kardashian in February. The reality TV megastar and the Yeezy fashion designer share four kids -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kanye is reportedly asking the court for joint legal and physical custody of his kids. (ANI)

