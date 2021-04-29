Irrfan Khan's death anniversary: B-Town remembers 'phenomenon'

Radhika Madan, who played Irrfan's daughter in his last film "Angrezi Medium", posted a picture on her Instagram account with the actor in remembrance.

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Bollywood took to social media on Thursday to remember Irrfan Khan, who passed away a year ago on this day in the city.

"I remember I was playing with his beard before the shot and he told me you know what maybe this is the reason 'Champak' would not have cut his beard...I was like exactly! And we laughed. We had created our own pool of memories, our own bubble..where there were no words..Silences spoke out loud..where I was trying very hard not to be this 'I wanna learn everything from you' fan girl and he was unknowingly teaching me either about life or art every single day.Irrfan To endless silent teachings and love.. To this phenomenon people call Irrfan.

Celebrating you every single day Legend. Miss you," Radhika wrote.

Chandan Roy Sanyal posted a clip of the actor from the nineties television show "Kahkashan", in which he played a poet called Makhdoom Mohiuddin. He captioned the image as: "As Makhdoom mohiuddin in Ali Sardar Jaffri's Kahkashan -- one year of his departure. We will always miss you Sahab and celebrate your beshkimti work. #irrfankhan."

Divya Dutta posted a picture with Irrfan and captioned it: "One year #irfankhan ! Cinema ain't t same without you!! That shy innocent smile, those magical eyes !! And the lovely you!! God bless you wherever you are! Thanks for such amazing legacy of work!! Am lucky to see your magic unfold on sets!"

Randeep Hooda tweeted: "I suppose in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go.. #irrfan."

Arjun Kapoor posted a picture of Irrfan on Instagram story and wrote: "The outstanding legacy you have left behind will always be cherished by all of us. "

Many others including Dia Mirza and Piyush Mishra posted in Irrfan's memory through the day.

