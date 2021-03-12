Is it 'Doctor' vs 'Maanaadu' vs 'Cobra' for Eid 2021?

On Thursday, the makers of Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming comedy action thriller Doctor have announced that the film is scheduled to release for the Eid(Ramzan) holidays. Produced by KJR Studios and SK Productions, Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is directing the film. Priyanka Arul Mohan plays Siva's pair in the film and Vinay plays the baddie.

Already, Silambarasan TR's political action thriller Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu is scheduled to release for the Eid holidays. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Kalyani plays Silambarasan TR's pair while SJ Suryah plays the baddie.

There is also a buzz that Chiyaan Vikram's action thriller Cobra directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu is also scheduled to release for the same holiday weekend. AR Rahman is composing the music for the film and Irfan Pathan plays the baddie.

However, our sources say that Cobra is likely to be pushed to June.