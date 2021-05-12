Is Poorna playing a guest role in Akhanda?

Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda’ features two heroines – Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna. Pragya is essaying the role of an IAS officer and she also adds all the glamor quotient to the movie.
What is Poorna’s role? Is she playing Balakrishna’s wife? According to our sources, Poorna is not playing the full-length role. She plays a crucial character that appears in the second half of the movie.
Balakrishna appears in a dual role in ‘Akhanda’, which is being directed by Boyapati Sreenu. The film’s title teaser set a new record by garnering 50 million views in just 20 days.
Poorna aka Shamna Kasim has never worked before with Balakrishna until now. She is now hoping that the film will open new gates in Tollywood.
