Is Prabhas' 'Salaar' a period drama?

It looks like following KGF, director Prashant Neel has once again decided to explore the period genre with Salaar. Yes, reports say that the Prabhas starrer is set in the backdrop of the 1970s Mysore.
Prashant Neel also set his previous blockbuster KGF in the 1970s backdrop. Produced by Hombale Films, Shruti Haasan plays the female lead in this biggie.
Being made in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, Prashant Neel has retained his KGF crew including cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, music composer Ravi Basrur, and stunt choreographer Anbariv.
Prabhas will be driving a vintage bike in the film and it was exclusively designed for the actor. Salaar is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022.
Prabhas also has several big-budget films including Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, and the yet-untitled film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin and Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.