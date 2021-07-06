Is Prabhas' 'Salaar' a period drama?

It looks like following KGF, director Prashant Neel has once again decided to explore the period genre with Salaar. Yes, reports say that the Prabhas starrer is set in the backdrop of the 1970s Mysore.

Prashant Neel also set his previous blockbuster KGF in the 1970s backdrop. Produced by Hombale Films, Shruti Haasan plays the female lead in this biggie.