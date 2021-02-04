Is Pugazh, the next most wanted comedy actor in Tamil cinema?

Ever since Vadivelu stopped acting in films and Santhanam started concentrating only on heroic films, Tamil filmmakers have been in a constant search for the next big comedian. While Yogi Babu gave them instant relief, he often gets repetitive. Soori and Mottai Rajendran also couldn't bring back the charm of Santhanam and Vadivelu.

Now, Tamil filmmakers are eyeing to make use of the young comedy actor Pugazh who grabbed everyone's attention with the reality show Cook with Comali.

Pugazh is already playing an important role in an upcoming heroic film of Santhanam. Now, the latest update is that Pugazh has also been signed by director Hari for his upcoming film with actor Arun Vijay.

While there were reports on Pugazh's inclusion in Ajith's Valimai, the actor denied the news in a recent interaction.

