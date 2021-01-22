Is this Dhanush's response to Silambarasan TR?

In Eeswaran , there was a dialogue of Silambarasan TR taking a dig at Dhanush. "Nee Alikrathuku vantha Asuran naa.. Naan Kaakrathuku vantha Eeswaran da" (If you are the Asuran, the destroyer. I'm Eeswaran, the protector). Though fans of Silambarasan TR enjoyed the dialogue, Dhanush's fans were unhappy with the needless line.

Now, Dhanush has changed the Twitter bio with the caption "Asuran/Actor". Fans of the Jagame Thandhiram actor feels that this is the response of Dhanush to Silambarasan TR.

On the film front, Dhanush has Jagame Thandhiram with Karthik Subbaraj, Karnan with Maari Selvaraj, Naane Varuven with Selvaraghavan, and a yet-untitled film Karthick Naren in the pipeline.

Dhanush has also signed a Netflix film The Gray Man to be directed by Russo Brothers.