Is Vijay subtly expressing his political ambition?

Though Vijay hasn't campaigned for them, he allowed the candidates to use his name, pic, and Vijay Makkal Iyakkam flag. Recently, all these winners had a photo opportunity with Vijay in ECR, Chennai. Vijay's PR team has sent a group pic in which the actor was seen sitting in the corner along with the 129 candidates. With this pic, Vijay has subtly expressed his political ambition.

Already, Kamal couldn't win big, Rajinikanth opted out of politics, and both Sarath Kumar and Vijayakanth are also sidelined in the political arena. We have to wait and see how Vijay is going to make it big in the elections.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Beast. Sources say that the actor is planning to enter into politics during the 2026 Assembly Elections.