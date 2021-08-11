Isha Chhabra to perform at Standalone Film Festival

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actress Isha Chhabra, who has appeared in projects like 'Mastram' and 'Forbidden Angels', is gearing up for putting up her dance performance at the closing ceremony of the Standalone Film Festival on August 13.

Talking about her performance, Isha said, "I feel it's a great opportunity for me that I have been invited to perform at the closing ceremony of the festival. I feel it is a great platform to showcase my talent as well as to show the richness of the beats of Bollywood numbers.