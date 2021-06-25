  1. Sify.com
Isha Koppikar holidaying in London

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Jun 25th, 2021, 18:41:34hrs
Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar is enjoying a family vacation in London. On Friday, she posted a video having from a restaurant in London, where she dines with daughter Rianna.

While daughter Rianna enjoys the miso soup, Isha settles for salad.

"Salad is a must. Whatever you do, whatever you eat," she says in the video.

Alongside the video clip she wrote: "Enjoying our meal at @noburestaurants london! You just can't miss Rianna having her favourite Miso soup #ishakoppikar #rianna #nobulondon #japanesefood #yummyinmytummy #londonlife #foodies."

Isha Koppikar will be back in action with Ram Gopal Varma's web series "Kadapa".

--IANS

eka/vnc

