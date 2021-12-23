Isha Koppikar to star in OTT heist drama 'Suranga'

Talking about the show, the actress said, "It always feels good to be in front of the camera and the icing on the cake is a good, impactful script and Suranga has been that project. We shot in the beautiful locations of Haryana and it has been a great experience shooting with such talented co-actors and an amazing team."

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Isha Koppikar will be soon seen in the investigative drama 'Suranga', a gripping series that revolves around a bank heist. The actress will be playing the role of an assistant bank manager named Dakshayini.

"I play an Assistant Bank Manager named Dakshayini who is carefree, independent, and a focused woman but the truth can be different from what meets the eye," she added.

The storyline of the show depicts the journey of a heist from its plotting to execution. The Inspector, who sets out to unfold the secrets behind the heist after the robbery, becomes clueless about whom to hold responsible for the heist.

The show has been produced by Vibhu Agarwal and ULLU Digital. Commenting on the same, Vibhu Agarwal said, "We are absolutely delighted to have Isha Koppikar on board as the lead for our show. She is a powerhouse of talent and the audiences are definitely in for a treat."

The show, which has an ensemble cast of actors like Rakesh Bedi portraying the Bank Manager, Freddy Daruwala as an honest cop, Sachin Verma, Rahul Jaitley, Sanjeev Tyagi, Ashok Kalra, Piyush Ranade amongst others, will premiere soon on ULLU app.

