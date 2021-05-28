Isha Malviya: Got emotional seeing myself dressed as bride in 'Udaariyaan'

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actress Isha Malviya, who plays Jasmine in the show "Udaariyaan", recently shot for a wedding sequence that made her emotional. The actress says that she took a picture of herself in bridal get-up and sent it to her mom.

"I got emotional seeing myself dressed as a bride. The dress was just so beautiful. When I saw myself in the mirror, I took a picture and sent it to my mom. She was so happy to see me dressed as a dulhan (bride). For the viewers of the show, I can safely say that the upcoming episodes are going to be a mix of celebration as well as some high voltage drama!" she says.