Ishaan, Siddhant ask Katrina to 'workout with the boyzz!'

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter on Tuesday posted a hilarious workout video on Instagram and asked actress Katrina Kaif to workout with the boys. The three stars are currently busy shooting their upcoming horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot.

In the Instagram clip, Ishaan and Siddhant are first seen exercising seriously and then they slowly shift to having fun with their workout bands and equipment.