Ishika Taneja learns horse riding, says it's been a long-standing dream

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actress Ishika Taneja, who was recently seen in the music video "Dil Mangdi", has started learning horse riding. The actress also feels a special connection with the animals and always wanted to learn horse riding.

"I have a huge connection with animals, and especially horses. I have early memories of feeding them and I would always want to learn to ride and someday maybe adopt some. I got an invitation to learn it and I just jumped onto the opportunity. I am developing a close bond with my horse. It really is an extension of us once we ride them. The horse goes where our focus goes and it's just you moving with a friend in a great rhythm. It's indescribable and one has to experience it to really understand how it feels. It's off my bucket list now that I am learning it," she says.