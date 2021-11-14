'Ishq Chakallas' director Hupu Ashok Yadav talks about his upcoming movie

Directed by Hupu Ashok Yadav, 'Ishq Chakallas' is a story of two individuals who fall in love in a most unexpected situation.

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) The shooting of romantic comedy film 'Ishq Chakallas' featuring actors like Anshumaan Pushkar, Mukti Mohan, Zeishan Quadri, Rajesh Sharma, Dipika Chikhlia, Asif Khan and Monica Sharma will start in the next few weeks.

Sharing about the film director Hupu Ashok Yadav says: "The film is titled 'Ishq Chakallas' is a romantic comedy set in a small town of India. We are exploring the idea of love in its purest form and its variant shades. Our team has been prepping since the last couple of months and everybody is pumped to take this project on floors. We are also working with the actors to bring their characters to life." Shooting of the film is happening in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The director further adds: "We are excited to bring a combination of talents and Mukti and Anshumaan have both been great in their fields, I am sure they will create magic on screen. The rest of the cast has also been carefully casted. We are planning on starting our shoot in the next few weeks. All I can say is one should definitely expect a full-fledged family entertainer that an Indian family can sit and enjoy together."

'Ishq Chakallas', directed by Hupu Ashok Yadav and produced by Kevin Johnson and Nupur Chandrakar of Green Apple Films. Music will be composed by Vishal Mishra and Raj Shekhar. Executive producer is Mayank Johri.

The film will be released next year in theatres.

