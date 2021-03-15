'Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2' moves to web from TV

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) The thriller show "Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2" will move from television to an OTT platform. Actor Ankit Siwach has also been roped in to play a key role in the show.

While Ankit enters the show as Vyom, actors Helly Shah, Vishal Vashisht and Rrahul Sudhir will continue with their roles. The show has been left on a cliffhanger and a new mystery is set to unravel.