Israel bans unvaccinated teachers from teaching

Tel Aviv, Sep 24 (IANS) Teachers across Israel who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be banned from entering schools unless they present a negative test result, the Ministry of Education said.

Under the decision, teachers who do not present the Green Pass, which is a proof of Covid-19 vaccination or recovery from the disease, are required to present a rapid antigen test performed up to 84 hours earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.