Israel discovers 2,150-year-old Hellenistic farm in central Tel Aviv

Jerusalem, Nov 29 (IANS) Israeli archaeologists have unearthed the relics of a Hellenistic (Greek culture) farm in the heart of the coastal city of Tel Aviv, dated to about 2,150 years ago, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said.

The farm was discovered at the corner of two main streets ahead of the construction of a train station, as part of the light rail system being built in the city, the IAA said, reported Xinhua news agency.