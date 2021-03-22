Israel lifts Covid-19 flight restriction

Jerusalem, March 22 (IANS) Israel has lifted a restriction on the number of incoming and outgoing passengers at the airport after the Supreme Court ruled that the two-month-long measure has been "unconstitutional".

The coronavirus cabinet decided on Saturday night to lift a measure that restricted the number of arrivals at Israel's international Ben Gurion Airport to 3,000 per day, effective from midnight between Saturday and Sunday, a government statement said on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.