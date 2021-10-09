Israel's active Covid-19 cases below 30,000

Jerusalem, Oct 10 (IANS) The total number of active Covid-19 cases in Israel decreased by 2,713 to 29,155, the state's Ministry of Health has said.

This is the first time since August 6 that the number of active cases in Israel has fallen below 30,000, Xinhua news agency reported.

This marked a sharp drop of 68.1 per cent since September 5, when a record of 91,346 active cases was reported in the country.