Israel's Covid-19 tally tops 1.2 mn

Jerusalem, Sep 17 (IANS) Israel's Ministry of Health has reported 8,586 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 1,208,144.

The ministry on Thursday also reported 21 new deaths from the virus, taking the death toll in the country to 7,465, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 650 to 654, Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying.