Issa Rae marries longtime beau Louis Diame

The 'Insecure' star wrote on Instagram that she got married to Diame on July 25 and shared glamorous photos from the ceremony which was held at Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a commune in the South of France.In the wedding photos, Rae could be seen all smiles in her custom Vera Wang gown, as well as in romantic snapshots with her new husband, who wore a red Dolce and Gabbana velvet tux.Still, the multihyphenate star, who's famously private about her personal life, played it coy, posting a tongue-in-cheek caption, referring to the big day as an "impromptu photo shoot.""A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband," she joked in the caption. She also shared several photos with her bridesmaids.A slew of Rae's famous friends congratulated 'The Lovebirds' actors for tying the knot, including 'Grey's Anatomy' star Kelly McCreary, who said, "ISSAAAA OMG!!! Congratulations!!!!!!! You are an absolute vision!!!! So so so overjoyed for you!!!!"According to People magazine, back in March 2019 at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards, Rae's 'Insecure' co-stars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji confirmed that Rae was engaged while they walked the red carpet.Rumours of her engagement first began to swirl after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on the cover of a magazine's April 2019 issue.Little is known about Diame except for his profession who's been photographed with Rae on a few red carpets over the years, and Rae has insisted she wants to keep her personal life to herself.Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for a cover story last summer, she had explained why she wants to keep those details under wraps."I guess because it's private. Whose business is it? I realized I just don't like to be the subject of conversations if it doesn't have to do with my work," Rae said. (ANI)