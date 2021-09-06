It feels surreal to play Lord Krishna: Hitanshu Jinsi

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Television actor Hitanshu Jinsi, who is playing 'Lord Krishna' in 'Vighnaharta Ganesh', says the role had a positive impact in his life.

"I had received the opportunity to essay the roles of Lord Vishnu and Lord Jagannath earlier and now the viewers will see me in the avatar of Lord Krishna. I feel utterly lucky. To play Lord Krishna is a dream come true," Jinsi says.