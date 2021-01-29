Italian music producer Kina on his new docu-series

"The Covid-19 situation for me was really hard to deal with, as I think for most of the people. I had very little inspiration and I was unable to work well on my things, I was sad 24/7 and it was not productive," Kina told IANS.

"I also ended up getting Covid and it was horrible, so the only advice I can give you is wear the mask and be safe," suggested the 21-year-old from Naples.

Later, he created the docu-series "Asleep In A Dream".

"Most of the people who follow me know my music but they don't know me. 'Asleep in a Dream' really serves to make you understand who Kina is and what there is behind each track," said the music producer, known for tracks like "Can we kiss forever?" and "Get you the moon".

He recently collaborated with singer Mishaal for the single "Tell me about you".

"I have known Mishaal's music for a long time, since his guitar and vocal loops were very popular in the lo-fi community. I really liked his sound and overall vibe, so we talked and then 'Tell me about you' was born," said Kina.

He is also enjoying the success of his 2018 song "Can we kiss forever?", which went viral, especially after the number became a favourite on TikTok. A music video was also released last year.

"As soon as I produced 'Can we kiss forever?', I immediately realised that it was different from the other tracks I had made, but honestly I would have never predicted the level of success its had. I'm really happy with it of course, it's always nice to see that so many people are able to see themselves in the emotions you feel, because in the end, each of my tracks reflects what I was feeling when I produced it," said Kina.

His current project, the docu-series "Asleep In A Dream", currently airs on Vh1 India

