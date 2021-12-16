Italy's President calls for open, constructive multilateralism

He made the remarks on Thursday during a traditional year-end ceremony with international diplomatic corps, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rome, Dec 17 (IANS) Italian President Sergio Mattarella has urged for open, constructive multilateralism, calling it the "only way" to tackle challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

"Without an interconnected multilateralism, one that is sensitive to the concerns of developing countries and of all social actors, we will not be able to resolve crises peacefully," he said.

Mattarella added that "a productive and just multilateral action" can be deployed to protect people's health and that "Italy supports an approach based on solidarity and cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 infection."

Climate change also requires "joint and concerted responses resulting from an open and constructive multilateral effort", he noted.

"The future of humanity depends on this (effort), which must also address the related challenges of the energetic and technological transition, food security and the defense of biodiversity," the Italian President said.

