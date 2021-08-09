It's a wrap for Dhruv Vikram in 'Chiyaan 60'!

Dhruv Vikram has wrapped up his portions in the yet-untitled upcoming film with his dad Chiyaan Vikram. Tentatively titled Chiyaan 60, Karthik Subbaraj is directing this biggie.
Sources say that only a few scenes that are to be shot in the India-Nepal border are left in the film but Dhruv's portions are over in the recently concluded schedule. Vikram, who is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan will also soon join Karthik Subbaraj and the team to complete his scenes.
Produced by Lalit's 7 Screen Studio, Simran, Vani Bhojan, and Bobby Simha are playing pivotal characters in the film. Subbaraj's regular Santosh Narayanan is composing the music for this new film.
If all goes well, Chiyaan 60 will hit the screens by the end of this year.