It's a wrap for Dhruv Vikram in 'Chiyaan 60'!

Dhruv Vikram has wrapped up his portions in the yet-untitled upcoming film with his dad Chiyaan Vikram. Tentatively titled Chiyaan 60, Karthik Subbaraj is directing this biggie.

Sources say that only a few scenes that are to be shot in the India-Nepal border are left in the film but Dhruv's portions are over in the recently concluded schedule. Vikram, who is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan will also soon join Karthik Subbaraj and the team to complete his scenes.