It’s a wrap for director Ratheena’s 'Puzhu'

The shooting of Puzhu, which is director Ratheena’s debut movie, has been wrapped up. Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu are teaming up for Puzhu.

“Happy to share that we wrapped the shoot of Puzhu. It’s a progressive and ambitious film. It has been a great experience making the film. I can’t wait for all of you to watch the final product,” writes Mammootty.