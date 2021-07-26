It’s a wrap for 'Hridayam'

  1. Sify.com
Actor Pranav Mohanlal posted a picture of himself with director Vineeth Sreenivasan and producer Vishakh Subramaniam, with the note “And it’s a wrap.” The shooting of Hridayam, which got delayed due to Covid 19 restrictions, has been completed now.

Hridayam marks the return of Vineeth as a writer-director, since the 2016 blockbuster Jacobinte Swargarajyam. 

Hridayam has Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the lead, along with Pranav. 

Pranav, who made his successful debut as a hero in Aadhi, was later seen in Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu. He will be appearing in Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, which has his father, superstar Mohanlal as the hero. 

