It’s a wrap for 'Hridayam'

Actor Pranav Mohanlal posted a picture of himself with director Vineeth Sreenivasan and producer Vishakh Subramaniam, with the note “And it’s a wrap.” The shooting of Hridayam, which got delayed due to Covid 19 restrictions, has been completed now.

Hridayam marks the return of Vineeth as a writer-director, since the 2016 blockbuster Jacobinte Swargarajyam.