It’s a wrap for Mammootty starrer 'One'

The shooting of director Santhosh Viswanath’s One has been completed. Produced under the banner of Ichais Productions by Sreelakshmi R, the film has Mammootty playing the hero.

Mammootty is playing the Chief Minister of Kerala, Kadakkal Chandran. The cast includes Balachandra Menon, Sidhique, Joju George, Murali Gopy, Nimisha Sajayan and Salim Kumar.