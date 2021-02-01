It’s a wrap for Mammootty starrer 'One'

The shooting of director Santhosh Viswanath’s One has been completed. Produced under the banner of Ichais Productions by Sreelakshmi R, the film has Mammootty playing the hero.
Mammootty is playing the Chief Minister of Kerala, Kadakkal Chandran. The cast includes Balachandra Menon, Sidhique, Joju George, Murali Gopy, Nimisha Sajayan and Salim Kumar.
Bobby and Sanjay are the writers. Vaidy Somasundaram is the cinematographer. Gopi Sundar is the music director.
One was postponed due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Mammootty completed debutant director Jofin T Chacko’s The Priest, which could reach the cinemas soon.